Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $261.28 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $173.39 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total transaction of $19,754,700.00. Insiders have sold 93,700 shares of company stock worth $26,383,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

