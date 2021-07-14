NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Up 220.0% in June

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $$52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

