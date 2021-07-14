NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Up 220.0% in June

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $$52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $52.90.
NORMA Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.