Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth about $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

VVNT opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

