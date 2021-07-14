Northern Trust Corp Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 233,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLX opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $765.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.