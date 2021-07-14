Northern Trust Corp Has $10.45 Million Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246,529 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,643,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 154,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 153,348 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $537.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

