Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,981,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Parsons by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

PSN opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

