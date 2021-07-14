Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Northwest Natural comprises 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $17,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NWN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. 519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

