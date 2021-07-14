NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung Sells 1,000 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $188.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,373. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

