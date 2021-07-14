NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

