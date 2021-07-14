Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NUE opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

