Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $478,451. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

