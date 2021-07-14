Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 156,614 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 781,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $85,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

