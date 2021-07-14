Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64,491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of V.F. worth $104,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after buying an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.