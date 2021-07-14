Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $107.50 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,423,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,524 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $107,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,443 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.51.

BMRN stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 137.22, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

