Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $95.69 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,040 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 24,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of VMware worth $95,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VMware by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.56. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

