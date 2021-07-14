Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 61,205 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,205 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Universal Display worth $88,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED opened at $215.02 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.38.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

