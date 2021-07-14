Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.41. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 31,738 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 14,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

