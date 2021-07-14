Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned 2.27% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $25,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 120,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $794,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,078,112.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,975 shares of company stock worth $7,684,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,814. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

