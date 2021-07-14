Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stake Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 605,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 115,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $794,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,078,112.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,144,975 shares of company stock worth $7,684,954. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

