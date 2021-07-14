Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Head to Head Comparison

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oatly Group and Vital Farms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $421.35 million 29.68 -$60.36 million N/A N/A Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.50 $8.80 million $0.27 69.52

Vital Farms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oatly Group and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43

Oatly Group currently has a consensus target price of 30.92, suggesting a potential upside of 46.32%. Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 84.18%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Oatly Group.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89%

Summary

Vital Farms beats Oatly Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

