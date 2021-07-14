Obee Network (OBEE) Market Capitalization Hits $8,530.19

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Obee Network has a total market cap of $8,530.19 and approximately $22.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00116299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00153844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,495.47 or 0.99988653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.45 or 0.00936791 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

