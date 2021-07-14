Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 192.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $983.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

