Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) fell 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.99. 464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

