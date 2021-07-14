Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on OHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.