ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,351 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,185,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

