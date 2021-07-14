OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $25.55

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $24.99. OneSpan shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 504.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in OneSpan by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

