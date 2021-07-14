Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.77

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and traded as high as $72.35. Onex shares last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 1,750 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONEXF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.77.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 79.87% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

