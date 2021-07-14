Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Volume Hits $130.46 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Ontology has a total market cap of $577.68 million and approximately $130.46 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00035420 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00259849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00036105 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,616,316 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

