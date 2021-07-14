OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Down 86.8% in June

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OPBK opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $151.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

