OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,639 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of OptimizeRx worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,778.93 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,488. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

