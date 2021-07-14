OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of OptiNose worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

