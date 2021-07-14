Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) CEO John Charles Rademacher Acquires 10,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

