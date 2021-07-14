Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) CEO John Charles Rademacher Acquires 10,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00.
Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.