OptionRoom (ROOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $230,264.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 78% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $499,244.32 and approximately $230,264.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 82.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00115658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00153683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,470.70 or 0.99907670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.08 or 0.00938686 BTC.

