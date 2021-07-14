Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 208,586 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Oracle worth $293,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 276,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $247.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

