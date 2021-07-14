OracleChain (OCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $322,182.12

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $322,182.12 and approximately $33,314.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00151000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,835.66 or 1.00095353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00949558 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.