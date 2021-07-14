Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

MXCHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

