O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $158,802,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $21,467,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

ORLY opened at $589.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.26 and a 1-year high of $594.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

