O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $592.23

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $592.23 and last traded at $585.52, with a volume of 1124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $591.65.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.