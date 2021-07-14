Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) Major Shareholder Sells $50,750.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Albert Mitrani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Albert Mitrani sold 250,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Albert Mitrani sold 290,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $40,600.00.

BPSR stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,048,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,869. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.