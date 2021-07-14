OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

OGI stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

