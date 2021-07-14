OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.90.

Shares of OGI traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.34. 1,762,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$996.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. Research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

