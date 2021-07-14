Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. 882,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,739. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.