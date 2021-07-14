Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.81. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

