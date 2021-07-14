Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,389,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSK opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

