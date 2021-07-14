Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $27,988,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $6,652,000. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

OR stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

