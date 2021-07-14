OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Shares of OTCM stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $570.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. Research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

