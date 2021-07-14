Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.