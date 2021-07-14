Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.29 and last traded at $92.95. Approximately 37,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,296,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.37.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $19,858,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $15,571,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 208,091 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

