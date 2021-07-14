Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.29 and last traded at $92.95. Approximately 37,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,296,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.37.
OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.
The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88.
In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $19,858,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $15,571,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 208,091 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
