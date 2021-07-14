Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. Ozon has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

