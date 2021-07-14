Pablo M. Koziner Sells 230,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NYSE:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NYSE:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $7,608,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:NKLA opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Nikola Corporation engages in the development and integration of energy and transportation solutions in the United States. The company operates in two business units: Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery-electric (BEV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) Class 8 trucks for the short, medium, and long haul trucking sector.

